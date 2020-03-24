Luka Jovic could face prison over coronavirus breach warns Real Madrid striker’s Dad

Luka Jovic has angered Serbia’s prime minister by returning to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak – and the Real Madrid striker’s dad says he is ready to face any punishment

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has been told by his dad to accept whatever punishment comes his way for breaking self-isolation rules amid the coronavirus outbreak – even if it includes jail time.

Jovic travelled back to his native Serbia from Spain last week after a member of the Madrid basketball team tested positive for coronavirus, sending their entire training complex into lockdown.

Serbia have imposed a 28-day self-isolation period for anyone returning from countries battling the virus, yet pictures have circulated on social media of the 22-year-old celebrating partner Sofija Milosevic’s birthday on the streets of Belgrade.

Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic has slammed his decision to return to the country, saying: “We have the negative example of our football stars who earn millions and have ignored the obligation to self-isolate so they can return home.”

But while Jovic’s father, Milan, claims his son has not broken any rules, he insists he will be ready to face any punishment.

“Luka had two [coronavirus] tests done and he tested negative on both,” he told Marca. “That’s why he thought he could come to Serbia.

“Now it seems like he’s a major criminal. If he has to go to jail, then he goes.

“I’m totally in agreement with the [Serbian] president and prime minister [for threatening criminal charges], but only if he’s guilty.

“I would support that decision if he’d done something wrong, but he arrived in Belgrade and stayed at home.

“[His girlfriend] Sofia is pregnant and she couldn’t go out [to celebrate her birthday].

“Some photos have emerged of the two out having fun, but they were from Spain.”

Jovic has also defended his actions, instead pointing the finger at Serbian officials who “haven’t done their job professionally”.

He wrote on Instagram: “In Madrid, my Covid-19 test was negative, so I decided to travel to Serbia, to help and support our people as well as be close to my family, with the club’s permission.

“Upon arrival in Serbia, I was tested and it came out negative.

“I’m very sorry that some people haven’t done their job professionally and haven’t given me concrete instructions on how to behave in my isolation.

“In Spain, you’re allowed to go out to the supermarket or the pharmacy, which doesn’t happen here.

“I hope we can get over this together. All my support, Serbia, we’ll get through this together.”