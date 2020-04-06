Luke Shaw wants Premier League season to be declared void at Liverpool’s detriment

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw wants the Premier League season to be scrapped and started from scratch if future games cannot be played due to the coronavirus pandemic

Luke Shaw has called for the Premier League to be axed if games cannot be finished this season, meaning Liverpool will miss out on the title.

Football remains suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 virus, which continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the top of the table, as they close in on their first Premier League title.

But Manchester United man Shaw thinks the current campaign should be voided if the remaining fixtures were unable to be fulfilled.

“Scrap it and start again. Start it again, yeah,” he said during a Combat Corona Twitch FIFA competition.

“It’s gotta be you know. If we can’t carry it on it’s got to be void,”

The Daily Mirror understand Premier League chiefs are in talks with the government over potentially playing games behind closed doors in June.

But Shaw wants to be able to complete fixtures in front of supporters.

“Fans are so important. You realise it even more [now],” he added.

“I think the sport is for fans really, do you know what I mean?

“I think if you don’t have fans, and you don’t play in front of fans, it just doesn’t feel right.

“Especially on matchday the fans are always amazing and always help the team.

“Whether it’s home or even away, our fans are always brilliant and I feel like they’re always there with us.”

But it’s not just Shaw who wants the league axed if games can’t be completed.

“Obviously we need to finish the season as soon as we can, if we’re allowed to. That would be ideal,” former Liverpool man Joe Cole told the Daily Star.

“If we can’t finish the season, and it’s getting close to the following season, the only situation which I think is fair is to just restart it.

“Everyone’s tribal. Everyone wants what’s best for their clubs. But unless you do a blanket thing for everyone, it’s going to have knock-on effects.

“In my opinion, that’s the only solution. Restart from scratch if we cannot finish the league.

“I’m sure there are more intelligent people than me coming up with solutions but we’re in a situation as a country where we have to stick together.”