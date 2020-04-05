Lynn Ruane, David Norris and Michael McDowell to return to the Seanad

IT IS DAY four of counting in the Seanad elections at Dublin Castle, with 16 seats remaining for the Industrial and Commercial panels yet to be filled.

Yesterday, the final count saw some former senators returned to the Seanad, including Rónán Mullen, Lynn Ruane, David Norris, Michael McDowell, Alice-Mary Higgins and Ivana Bacik.

The Labour panel saw some sentators return, some new candidates win seats as well as some former TDs gain seats in the Upper House. Those elected were:

Jerry Buttimer

John Cummins

Robbie Gallagher

Joe O’Reilly

Ned O’Sullivan

Shane Cassells

Pat Casey

Gerard Craughwell

Pauline O’Reilly

Paul Gavan

Marie Sherlock

Congratulations @SenLynnRuane! Re-elected on the TCD panel to the 26th Seanad Éireann! #Seanad2020 pic.twitter.com/JaspJUg3xJ — Seanad CEG (@SeanadCEG) April 1, 2020

Source: Seanad CEG/Twitter

Of the six seats for the university panels former Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger – who lost her seat in the general election – missed out on a Seanad seat.

Former Rugby international Hugo McNeill also failed in his bid to win a seat.

Counting is continuing for the Industrial and Commercial panel. Once the sixteen seats are filled, there is 11 remaining seats up for grabs.

The final 11 senators to make up the next Seanad can only be announced by the Taoiseach of the next government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is not able to nominate the final 11 senators, putting pressure on politicians for a new government to be formed.

The contest for the Seanad has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Candidates had to stop campaigning early in order to comply with social distancing measures.

Access to the count centre at Dublin Castle yesterday was strictly limited, with even candidates urged not to attend.