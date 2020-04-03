Macron fury: How Merkel’s potential replacement blasted EU- ‘Leaving too much to France!’

EMMANUEL MACRON has tried to promote France’s status within the EU, but the favourite to replace Angela Merkel as German Chancellor is threatening a clash in the bloc between Paris and Berlin.

This is because Friedrich Merz – the frontrunner to replace Mrs Merkel – has hit out the EU for “leaving too much to the French” and wants to see Germany “take the driving seat” in the bloc. The German politician made the claim in February at the London School of Economics, and called for a stronger EU industrial policy focused on creating more “European champions”. Mr Merz’ ambition to give Germany more control in Europe could cause friction between Paris and Berlin and President Macron aims to elevate France.

In December 2019, analyst James Rogers told Express.co.uk that Macron is “trying to reposition France, because over the last 10-15 years France has seen a considerable decrease in its influence in power both in the context of NATO and the EU”. He added: “What I think he is trying to do is, as the UK leaves the EU he is trying to regain the initiative and therefore he is trying to shake up the strategic thinking in Europe. “Specifically, he is trying to get Germany more in line with the French strategic perspective.” However, if Mr Merz is to succeed in his pursuit of the German Chancellery, he wants to see his country take more control.

In 2018, Mr Merz said: “This country has to sit in the driver’s seat to bring the EU forward in terms of growth and prosperity.” He also argued that Germany has an obligation to be more proactive because it has benefited most from the euro, which he described as “artificially weak”. The European Central Bank’s loose monetary policy has helped make German exports more competitive than they would have been under the Deutsche mark, he said. Mr Merz hit out at both Mrs Merkel and Mr Macron, saying the Chancellor should have offered a “more profound“ response to EU reform proposals put forward by the French President.

He also described the idea of a eurozone finance minister as an old French idea, according to Politico. And he criticised the EU for its lack of urgency in responding to economic challenges, and also had fears surrounding Brexit. Mr Merz said the UK’s withdrawal represents “the biggest threat” to the future of the bloc, adding that both sides would be damaged. He added: “It will have a major impact on our growth in continental Europe. “We have to face it”.