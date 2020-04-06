Madeleine McCann super recognisers ‘to track down potential new suspect in holiday pics’

Mick Neville founded the Met’s Central Forensic Image Team and now runs Super Recognisers International – with its members capable of remembering 80% of the faces they see

A former detective could provide the breakthrough needed to track down Madeleine McCann by using “super recognisers” to sift through the family’s holiday snaps and pick out a new suspect.

Mick Neville, who founded the Met Police’s Central Forensic Image Team in 2012, now runs Super Recognisers International.

Its members can remember 80% of the faces they see, allowing them to pore through CCTV footage and pictures to identify criminals and missing people.

Neville has previously said that Maddie could be identified by utilising Facebook’s facial recognition technology and passing images on to his recruits.

He now believes a new suspect could be identified by analysing pictures of Maddie from the family’s 2007 Portugal holiday in Praia da Luz and cross-checking against police sketches.

Asked whether the super recognisers could go through police drawings, Neville told Daily Star Online: “Up to a point, but you’re always translating what somebody’s told you.”

He said “the best thing if looking for a person of interest” would be pictures of Madeleine from the Praia da Luz beach.

If new pictures were released, his team may be able to identify suspects lurking in the background.

Super recognisers could corroborate any of these faces with known criminals, potentially leading to a breakthrough in the case.

All other public pictures of Madeleine have already been exhausted, with police seemingly making no progress in the investigation.

The forensics expert has offered his service to the Find Madeleine campaign twice, detailing what his super recognisers are capable of.

However, he is yet to receive a response.

In 2016, his team snared a thief by tracking a logo on his T-shirt.

Richard Shelley was jailed after a stealing spree throughout south London from 2013-2015.

Super recognisers used the Forensic Image Linking system to identify suspects with a similar appearance, and pinpointed his T-shirt with the Everest logo.

During the London riots in 2011, more than 200,000 hours of CCTV footage were ­analysed by facial recognition software and only one criminal was identified.

The same footage was passed over to the Met’s super recogniser unit and Neville’s team spotted 609 criminals.

One officer alone, PC Gary Collins, identified 180.

Last month, a facial recognition expert created a new up-to-date image of Madeleine using advanced AI technology.

The picture, produced by Bradford University professor Hassan Ugail, shows what missing Maddie could look like now aged 16.

His approach maps out key features such as the shape of the cheeks, mouth and forehead.

This information was then fed into a computer algorithm, which synthesises new features for the face to produce photo-quality images.

And it could have produced the most accurate and up-to-date image of missing Maddie ever seen.