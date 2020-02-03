Madrid’s Barajas Airport is closed with flights diverted as pilots detect DRONES in take-off area 

Madrid’s Barajas Airport was closed for more than an hour today and flights diverted after pilots spotted drones in the area.

Spain’s Transport Ministry said the airspace at the capital’s international airport was shut down and 26 flights were immediately diverted elsewhere.

Several flights closest to the airport were allowed to land for security reasons.

Passengers were advised to check with the airport’s authorities for further developments.

The airport said later on Twitter that it was ‘now in operation’ as runways were reopened.

Enaire, Spain’s air navigation authority, had earlier reported delays in flights owing to the presence of drones in the area.

Two pilots were said to have seen some drones near the airport, which is located just east of the city centre.

The airport immediately activated a special procedure to halt landings and takeoffs and divert flights to other airports.