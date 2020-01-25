Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits off Vancouver Island where Harry and Meghan are staying

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake has struck off Vancouver Island, where Megan Markle and Harry have been staying.

The quake was reported at about 1.30pm local time, and officials said that there were no reports of damage.

No tsunami is expected to hit the island as a result, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been staying at an opulent $14 million Vancouver Island mansion, which they have used since Thanksgiving, and a close friend revealed the two have no plans to move out anytime soon.

Geologists located the epicenter of the earthquake near the south end of the island.

Meghan and Harry have been living in a mansion on Saanitch Inlet outside of Victoria on the island’s southern tip.

The couple , along with their baby son Archie, are living at the scenic, wooded property of Mille Fleurs on Vancouver Island after dramatically exiting from their royal roles.

Their new neighbors have spotted them out hiking and down at the farmers’ market, but residents of North Saanich say they will ensure privacy for Harry and Meghan at their Canadian island hideaway.

North Saanich was home to a little more than 12,000 people in 2018, according to Canadian government census data.

That’s about a third of the population of Windsor, where Harry and Meghan most recently lived in Frogmore Cottage, and a tiny fraction of the number of people in London or Toronto, where Meghan lived for years while working on the television show ‘Suits.’