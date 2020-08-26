Maguire withdrawn from England squad after being found guilty in Greece

MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad for their Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark after the he was given a suspended prison sentence following a brawl in Greece.

Maguire was handed the punishment after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

The 27-year-old defender plans to appeal against the verdict, but England manager Gareth Southgate opted to take him out of the squad for September’s matches, just hours after naming him in the group.

“In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark,” Southgate told the FA’s website.

The verdict returned this evening, after the trial began this morning.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. After the session started, the court called a recess to consider various procedural issues raised by Maguire’s lawyers.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants were charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire was also accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

The two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures, which are usually completed in a single session of court unless procedural delays occur.

Harry Maguire found GUILTY of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

– Additional reporting from AFP and Press Association.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!