Maine woman is stalked by a drone on her way home

A Maine woman has told of her fear after being stalked by a drone and reporting it to police who could do nothing about it.

Mary Dunham, 43, was driving home from work on Tuesday in Gorham, Maine, when she noticed the device buzzing above her car.

She at first thought it was a ‘bright star’, she said, but realized it was in fact a drone as she drove further along the road.

When she stopped then turned right, so too did the drone.

She became frightened and phoned police, uncertain about what she could do. She pulled into a gas station parking lot and waited for the officer to arrive.

‘I realized I didn’t want to drive home. I don’t feel safe this thing is purposely following me now,’ she told News Center Maine.

Dunham drove to a nearby gas station, waited in her car and called police.

The drone stayed put and hovered even after a police officer arrived.

‘When the officer arrived he did, in fact, observe the drone flying overhead. The drone started at that point to actually start following the officer,’ said Gorham Deputy Chief Michael Nault.

They do not know who was operating it, and police say it is highly unusual for the area.

The drone reappeared the next day when Mary was driving to her brother’s home.

Now, the police department has contacted the FAA.

‘It’s out of the norm. It’s unusual,’ the deputy police chief said.

Drones wreaking havoc on local police departments is nothing new.

Others have been terrorized by fleets of drones buzzing around their towns and cities for no apparent reason, with no indication of who is flying them.

The laws on where and how they can fly vary by state.

In Maine, they are banned for commercial use and are banned in Maine State Parks, Historic Sites, or DACF Boat Launches.