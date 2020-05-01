Majority of Americans say Trump not doing a good job on coronavirus

18 SHARES Share Tweet

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, a new poll showed.

When asked about the issue, 55 per cent said they disapproved of Trump’s work on the pandemic.

The numbers in the PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll were worse when it came to reopening schools.

The president floated the idea with governors on Tuesday but 85 per cent of the poll’s respondents said it was a bad idea with only 14 per cent saying it was a good idea.

Most states have closed their schools through to the end of the school year.

The poll shows a reluctance upon the part of Americans to return to normal life, despite Trump’s eagerness to get the country back up and running.

But the poll showed 91 per cent think it’s a bad idea to have large groups at sporting events, 80 per cent don’t want restaurants reopened to be eaten in, and 65 per cent said it’s not time to return to work from telecommuting.

The poll was conducted April 21-26 to 1,008 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 3.4 per cent.

Some states have started a slow reopening. In Florida, some beaches have been opened.

President Trump has left it up to the governors to determine what to do in their states, but he has weighed in on the matter.

On Tuesday, he provided online encouragement to states taking steps to reopen – in his latest missive on a topic where he has been tugged in two directions.

‘Many States moving to SAFELY & QUICKLY reopen!’ Trump tweeted, as many states are moving to reopen commerce even as U.S. infections continue to rise, surpassing 1 million – the most reported in any country in the world.

Trump also singled out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for praise. Abbott is lifting his social distancing order Thursday. On Friday, Texas malls and restaurants and other venues will be allowed to open, although at 25 per cent capacity. Abbott wants barbershops and gyms to open ‘as soon as possible.’

‘Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday. Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX,’ Trump wrote.

Trump took a much harsher tone with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s moves to reopen his state last week, although the president had appeared to condone earlier efforts. Both governors are Republican.

Trump blasted Kemp on Wednesday as Georgia was set to reopen, saying: ”I told the governor of Georgia Brian Kemp that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia.’

But Trump and Vice President Pence had expressed support for Kemp on a Tuesday night call, CNN reported.

Trump had earlier issued tweets calling to ‘liberate’ states with Democratic governors where protesters were rallying against social distancing orders.

Trump’s Tuesday tweets came after he predicted an economic rebound this summer.

‘But we had the greatest economy ever in the history of our world, and I had to turn it off in order to get to a point where we are today,’ Trump said Monday. ‘And now we’re making a comeback. And I think we’re going to have, economically — from an economic standpoint, next year — an unbelievable year. And I think that you’re going to see a fantastic fourth quarter, and the third quarter will start to build. But the second quarter, obviously, you’re going to have GDP lack of growth.’

Trump also retweeted Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who himself retweeted a memo by Attorney General Bill Barr, who warned prosecutors that the Constitution prohibits ‘undue interference’ in the U.S. economy.

Barr told U.S. attorneys to look out for ordinances ‘that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.’

‘The Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis,’ Barr wrote, in a line Jordan highlighted.