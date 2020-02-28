Malaysia Airlines, Qantas and American Airlines win awards for their onboard wine

Malaysia Airlines has been named as the carrier with the best overall wine list in the world at an annual awards ceremony.

It scooped the top prize at the Cellars in the Sky Awards 2019 as well as gongs for best business class wine list and best business class sparkling wine.

The overall runner-up was Japanese airline ANA while Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific was third. The award for best first-class wine list went to Qantas, which also won the award for best first-class white wine. American Airlines scooped the gong for best first-class rosé.

The Cellars in the Sky Awards, which were held in London last night, were organised by Business Traveller magazine and 35 airlines entered their business and first-class wines for testing.

Blind tastings of 250 bottles took place at London’s Amba Hotel Grosvenor in Victoria, in November, with the five judges independently scoring the wines over two days.

They then decided on winners for 16 categories that included awards for reds, whites, rosés, sparkling wines and fortified wines.

ANA were the winners of two awards – it scooped the gold medal for best first-class red and best business-class white.

Emirates was presented with two gongs – best first-class fortified/dessert wine and best business-class fortified/dessert wine.

Air New Zealand was named winner of the awards for best business-class red and best business-class rosé.

The awards for the best-presented business-class wine list and the best-presented first-class wine list went to Singapore Airlines.

Meanwhile, Cathay Dragon scooped one award – best first-class sparkling wine.

The Cellars in the Sky Awards is now in its 34th year and has been running since 1985.