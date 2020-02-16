Malaysian student returns to rental property to discover her eviction over coronavirus fears 

A Malaysian student returned from an overseas trip to find her landlord had evicted her over coronavirus fears.

She found a note taped to the door of her Perth rental property outlining why the house was in lockdown.

The community services student, named as Helen, told ABC Perth she had been away for a few weeks to visit her family in Malaysia.

‘I feel so sad and confused because I didn’t do anything… why has this happened to me?’, she said.

Her landlord had changed the locks on her student accommodation and taped a note to the door which read: ‘Warning no trespassing.

‘Due to you failure to stay in contact with me with world health organisation global emergency over coronavirus you are no longer welcome in this house,’ the note continued.

Helen said she attempted to reach out to her landlord but couldn’t get in contact, so was forced to stay with a friend.

‘We called the police and the police told us they couldn’t do anything about it,’ she said.

She was also unable to collect her belongings that were left inside the house.

‘I didn’t want to go back to the room to pick them up because I was so scared,’ she said.

Helen is now living with a friend and hopes action will be taken against what she says is ‘racism’ brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

‘I think they need to do something, not send the wrong message to everyone. It’s not fair,’ she said.