Mall or nothing: Shoppers flock back to an Atlanta mall as shopping centers across Georgia reopen

Shoppers flocked back to an Atlanta mall Monday night, as several shopping centers across Georgia reopened for the first time since Governor Brian Kemp eased lockdown restrictions across the state.

Lenox Mall in Buckhead opened its doors Monday, with staff doling out masks to shoppers, all workers taking temperature checks, and social distancing markers in place to help people get some retail therapy safely.

Some customers wore full face visors in efforts to protect themselves from coronavirus, while others seemed without a care in the world as they shopped for luxury glassware and home goods without a mask in sight.

The mall’s operator Simon Property Group – the biggest operator across the whole of the US – has become one of the first to return to business as usual, after it announced last week it would reopen 49 of its locations in 10 states starting from Friday.

And clearly some customers could not wait for some retail therapy, as many lined up outside Lenox Mall ready and waiting for the doors to open at 11am.

Families, couples and friends descended on the mall, taking advantage of the chance to return to some semblance of normal life.

Shoppers were pictured wearing masks inside the mall’s Macy’s store Monday evening, some leaning over a jewellery counter considering a post-pandemic purchase while a store assistant wearing masks and gloves showed them some options.

Other people were also seen in the background of the department store sitting at the counters chatting.

It’s a far cry from scenes over the last couple of months, where malls and shopping streets have been pictured boarded up and deserted, due to state stay-at-home orders.

Shopping was limited to essential purchases only, with grocery stores and pharmacies some of the only retailers allowed to keep their doors open.

Even online shopping took a hit, with Amazon forced to restrict its warehouse space to essential goods only and customers left waiting weeks for deliveries of items deemed non-essential as non-essential workers were told to stay home and businesses struggled to fulfil orders.

Georgian shoppers took advantage of the chance to snap up their favorite brands once more Monday, as happy customers were seen walking out of the mall Monday laiden down with bags from retailer Guess.

Most shoppers were seen wearing masks but some pictured heading out of the stores had chosen not to – despite free masks being available to all customers.

The mall has introduced a number of measures to keep shoppers and workers safe as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise across Georgia.

Signs reminding shoppers to keep a 6-foot distance were displayed inside and outside stores and on the mall floors, and sanitization checkpoints have been set up so customers can access hand sanitizer and wipes.

All staff are required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked when they report for work at the mall.

Customers can also get free temperature checks, masks and sanitizing wipes, the mall operator said.

Certain areas such as play areas and drinking fountains remain closed, while the common areas that have stayed open such as the food court seating and restrooms are being subject to regular cleaning and have been limited so that people can more easily practice social distancing.

Aerial images of the mall Monday night shoe some seats taped up to ensure weary shoppers can keep six-feet apart as they take a pit stop during their sprees.

As well as social distancing signs, posters saying ‘Welcome Back. We missed you’ were proudly displayed around the mall.

However, not all stores inside the mall have taken up the chance to reopen. Several retailers kept their stores closed, with signs on the doors and windows explaining to customers that they are not ready to get back to business as usual.

Starbucks kept its doors closed, with a sign telling shoppers ‘Our store is temporarily closed’.

While inside Macy’s, several of the own-brand concession stands were ghost towns – as they were deserted of any merchandise or workers and were closed off to shoppers.

Luxury pen brand Mont Blanc and sunglasses brand Rayban were just two of the names who decided not to reopen their concessions yet.

Make-up stands were also empty of stock as it is perhaps more difficult to ensure hygiene and safety precautions are maintained with these products.

A Chanel counter had only a few products on display and no testers available to try.

The reopening of the mall comes as Governor Kemp is continuing along his pathway to reopen the state and get the economy up and running again.

Georgia was one of the first states to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, as Kemp allowed gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to reopen from April 24, despite criticism from the CDC, the state’s business owners and even President Trump.

Trump claimed he ‘wasn’t happy with Brian Kemp,’ despite the president rallying behind anti-lockdown protesters nationwide who are demanding an end to stay-at-home orders across the US.

Kemp then reopened restaurants and movie theaters Wednesday.

Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and public schools remain closed until at least May 13.

Several businesses have turned down the chance to reopen, amid fears that the worst is not yet over for the state.

Fears that the state is reopening too soon have been accelerated by a stark spike in infections in recent weeks.

Within just 24 hours of Wednesday’s reopening of restaurants, Georgia reported another 1,000 cases and 40 deaths from coronavirus.

A new report from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Monday, has now warned that the pandemic is far from over for Georgian residents.

The shock estimates reveal that the metro Atlanta area and other populous regions of Georgia are among the areas of highest risk nationwide of facing a renewed spike in cases and deaths.

Georgia has 29,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,246 people have so far been killed by the virus.

Simon Property Group announced last week that it would be one of the first to reopen its locations across Georgia and nine other states: Texas, Indiana, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alaska, and Mississippi.

All of those states have already started procedures to open or will reopen businesses by May 1, most at limited capacity.

CEO David Simon sits on President Trump’s ‘brain trust’ committee of the nation’s top executives charged with reopening the economy.

The company released plans for how it will run all its malls in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in an April 27 memo, including temperatures testing, masks and sanitizing wipe packets.

The malls, which were all shut on March 18, will be open from 11am to 7pm every day except Sunday, when the hours will be 12 to 6pm.

Other Georgian malls from the group that reopened Monday include Mall of Georgia, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills, and Town Center at Cobb.

Some other mall operators also took the chance to reopen their doors this week, with Cumberland, Perimeter and North Point malls, all owned by Brookfield Properties, reopening Tuesday.