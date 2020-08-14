Man (20s) stabbed in Eyre Square in Galway last night

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident.
GARDAÍ IN GALWAY city are investigating a stabbing that took place in the Eyre Square area last night.
At around 10.20pm, a man in his 20s received a number of stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A man in his 40s was arrested nearby and was taken to Galway Garda Station.
He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A knife has been recovered and is subject to analysis. Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing at this time.
File photo. Eyre Square.