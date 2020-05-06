Man, 21, ‘shot postal worker, 45, dead when she refused to deliver his mail because of his dog’

An Indianapolis man has been charged with murdering a postal worker shot dead on her round, authorities said Wednesday.

Tony Cushingberry, 21, is said to have confronted Angela Summers, 45, on Monday afternoon when she did not deliver his mail because of his aggressive dog.

Cushingberry told authorities ‘the letter carrier was not delivering the mail because she was having a problem with the dog at his residence’, The Indy Star reports.

Summers had posted on her Facebook page two days before she was shot dead about her problems delivering a COVID-19 stimulus check to a house with a chihuahua on her round, according to Fox59.

Cushingberry said he repeatedly asked for his mail while standing six feet from Summers on his neighbor’s porch.

After being approached, Summers, the mother of a 14-year-old girl, sprayed her alleged attacker with mace.

He then pulled out his gun and she was shot dead, records state.

Cushingberry is said to have acknowledged the mace was not deadly, but led to discomfort from his asthma. He said he ‘did not mean to kill the letter carrier, but wanted to scare her’, court documents state.

The 21-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, assaulting a federal employee and discharging a firearm during a crime.

Postal Inspector Joseph J. De St Jean wrote: ‘He said the letter carrier turned around, grabbed her mace spray and sprayed (him). Cushingberry-Mays then pulled his handgun from the right side of his waistband … and fired one shot.’

Paul Toms, president of NALC Branch 39 told Fox59: ‘The mail had been curtailed from what I was told very recently. On April 12 or 13, the curtailment of mail letter was sent to them.

‘Yes, there was a history on this for quite a while, as I understand it. Dog letters had been sent. That’s a form to the patron when a dog is a nuisance or a danger or vicious.

‘Three dog letters, one to warn them, a second one a second warning, and then a curtailment of mail. That’s what they had proceeded to there.’

Stimulus checks have been mailed to people who do not have information on file with the IRS to allow for direct deposits. The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law at the end of last month aimed at combating the economic free-fall caused by shutdown orders in the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service had earlier offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Indianapolis police homicide detectives along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and FBI agents arrested Cushingberry on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the death of Summers.

Summers was shot about 4 p.m. Monday while she delivered mail on the city’s east side, police said. She died at a hospital.

In a statement the national association of letter carriers president Fredric Rolando said: ‘On behalf of the NALC, we mourn the loss of Sister Summers. Angela began her career with the Postal Service less than two years ago. She had her whole life ahead of her.

‘She was dedicated to her customers as a letter carrier, and to her co-workers as a union representative. She served them both well.

‘The senseless nature of her death breaks our hearts. We send our thoughts and prayers to Angela’s daughter, the rest of her family, friends, coworkers, and loved ones.’