Man, 28, dies and four others are injured after gunman opens fire at Connecticut Majestic nightclub

Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving 28-year-old man dead, police said early Sunday.

Two males and two females were wounded in the shooting which took place after a group of people started arguing at Majestic Lounge around 1.30am, NBC reported.

Two police officers located outside the venue in Hartford’s South End neighborhood rushed inside and attempted lifesaving measures.

One of the victims was then involved in a car crash at the intersection of Maple Ave and Franklin Ave as they were being transported to hospital.

Police closed streets in a one-block radius surrounding the club for some time.

Brown Street shut down from Wethersfield Ave to Winship Street. Franklin Ave from Standish Street to Wayland Street was closed but later reopened, Fox 61 reported.

Two of the wounded were still in surgery as of 7.30am, a police tweet said, while two others were ‘stable.’

Their exact conditions and the extent of their injuries weren’t released. No names were released.

Further details, including information about the shooter, weren’t immediately available. It’s believed the shooter or shooters may have managed to escape as people fled the club after shots rang out.

They said the shooting was not random.

Authorities are analyzing security footage in an attempt to find out what happened and who is responsible.

Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said it was going to be a ‘long, complex investigation’ after police left the scene around 7am.

‘We’re not going to have anything for quite a bit of time,’ he said.