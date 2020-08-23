Man (30s) arrested in invoice redirection fraud investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a fourth arrest in connection to international invoice redirection frauds that were received into Irish bank accounts.

A man in his 30s was arrested today as part of Operation Joggle.

The arrest was made in relation to two international invoice redirection frauds that totalled €36,000.

He is the fourth person arrested as part of Operation Joggle, which is investigating the activities of a West-African Criminal Network that is suspected to be involved in the laundering of criminal proceeds valued at €14.6 million through Irish bank accounts between 2015 and 2017.

He is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for the proper investigation of an offence of money laundering.

Invoice redirection fraud is a crime that involves fradulent emails sent to businesses claiming to be from an existing supplier and providing new bank account details.

The operation involved searches of fifteen premises in Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Laois in September 2018, and searches of two premises in December 2018 in Tallaght and Lusk.

Three arrests have already been made as part of the operation.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the end of July.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were arrested in March, and were later released without charge.