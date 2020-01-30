Man, 37, posing as door-to-door magazine salesman ‘raped intellectually disabled woman’

A man has been arrested in Texas for allegedly raping an intellectually disabled woman while pretending to be a traveling magazine salesman.

Benjamen, Gilbert, 37, was apprehended on January 8 and charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony, stemming from an incident that took place two days earlier in The Woodlands.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6pm on January 6, deputies responded to an apartment in the 4500 block of South Panther Creek Drive after receiving a report of a sexual assault.

The officers were met by a 48-year-old woman suffering from an intellectual disability, who told them that earlier that day, an unknown man had arrived on her doorstep selling magazines.

After speaking with her for a few moments outside the apartment, the man came inside and the two sat on the couch.

The victim said the bogus salesman sexually assaulted her and then left, prompting her to alert her family members.

In the course of the investigation, detectives have determined that on January 2, the sheriff’s office got a call about an aggressive man selling magazines door-to-door in The Woodlands area.

‘During this incident, the citizen called after the suspect became agitated and felt the suspect was attempting to gain access to her home,’ the press release stated.

Deputies were dispatched to the location and identified Gilbert, but he was let go at the time because no crime had taken place.

In the wake of the January 6 incident, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office asked a judge to issue a warrant for Gilbert’s arrest.

Two days later, at around 3.30pm, patrol deputies were dispatched to a call for service concerning a suspicious person in the area of West Laurelhurst Circle in The Woodlands.

Upon arrival, the responding deputies tracked down the suspicious man and identified him as Gilbert, who was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Gilbert is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $250,000 bond.

The jail roster reveals that Gilbert’s last known residence was in Houston, but social media posts from last year suggest that he previously lived in Cleveland, Ohio.