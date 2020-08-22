Man (62) arrested at Heathrow Airport as part of New IRA investigation

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, according to the PSNI.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man at Heathrow Airport today.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Following the arrest, officers from Police Scotland are now searching a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh.