Man, 63, is charged with triple homicide after ’30-minute’ shooting rampage in Maine 

A 63-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly going on a 30-minute shooting rampage and killing three people in Maine.

Maine State Police said Thomas Bonfanti, 63, shot and killed two men and one woman at three different locations across Machias County in Maine on Monday morning.

Another woman was injured in a spree that lasted around 30 minutes.

Authorities were first called to a location in Machias, where they found one man, Shawn Currey, 57, dead inside the home.

The surviving woman was discovered outside the property.

Moments later, a 911 call came from a neighboring town a few miles away.

When they attended, police discovered the corpse of 33-year-old Samuel Power.

Another call, this time from Machias again, led police to discover the body of Jennifer Bryant-Flynn, 49.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tracked down Bonfanti at the American Legion in Machias and charged the 63-year-old with triple murder.

Maine State Police said he knew all three of the victims but wouldn’t comment on how.

‘Last night we had supper,’ one of Bonfanti’s friends, Maria Smith, told WabiTV.

Smith added that she thought that the 63-year-old suffered with mental health issues.