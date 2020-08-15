Man arrested and cannabis plants worth €110k seized as gardaí uncover grow house in Co Cavan shed



The grow house was found in a shed at the back of the property.



Source: An Garda Síochána

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after gardaí discovered a cannabis grow house in Co Cavan.

Gardaí say that 137 cannabis plants valued at at €110,000 were found following the search of a property in Bailieboro just after noon today.



Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí say the plants were found when gardaí uncovered a grow house in a shed at the rear of the property.

A male in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Bailieboro Garda station. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.