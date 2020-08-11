Man arrested as part of investigations into seizure of drugs and cash in Naas

A 26-YEAR-old man has been arrested following a seizure earlier this month of approximately €65,000 worth of drugs and €50,000 in cash in Naas, Co Kildare.

Three premises were searched by gardaí in the Naas area this morning during which the man was arrested.

This arrest and the searches are part of investigations into drug distribution in the area.

An apartment complex was searched on 1 August and suspected cocaine worth approximately €50,000 and suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €15,000 were seized.

Around €50,000 in cash was also seized during this search.

The 26-year old man arrested today is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station.

Documentation and a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb were also seized today.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.