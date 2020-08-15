Man arrested in Kilkenny over possession of explosives

Gardaí were called to a house after reports of unusual activity yesterday evening.
A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in Kilkenny in relation to the possession of explosives.
Gardaí were alerted to unusual activity at a property on Church Lane at approximately 7pm yesterday, and the services of the Technical Bureau and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were requested.
Upon inspection of the property, the area was sealed off and one man was later arrested. He is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 1939.
The scene remains preserved at this time and investigations are ongoing.
File photo