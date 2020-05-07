Man blasted for pressuring 7-months-pregnant wife to work out one morning when she didn’t want to

An Atlanta lawyer is being slammed as ‘f***ing psycho’ after he boasted about pressuring his seven-months-pregnant wife to work out one day when she didn’t want to.

Travis D. Hughes, a real estate broker living in Atlanta, tweeted on Sunday that his heavily pregnant wife ‘wasn’t in the mood’ to exercise that morning.

Travis suggested that he might have lectured her for it, whined about it, or even resented her for not working out that day — but instead, he noted with a self-congratulatory air, he got up to exercise and cajoled her into doing it with him.

‘My wife, who is almost 7 mos. pregnant, wasn’t in the mood to work out this morning,’ Travis tweeted.

‘So, rather than lecture to her, resent her, or whine about it, I threw on the exercise video and did it with her.

‘Our kids saw us and joined in,’ he concluded, adding: ‘No one talks about this part of marriage/dating.’

The tweet quickly went viral — but not for the reason Travis seems to have hoped. Thousands of comments poured in from men and women who were horrified by Travis’ tweet.

Some pointed out that his wife’s body is going through quite a lot with pregnancy, and rather than pressuring her to put more strain on herself, he should be pampering her.

‘She’s growing a baby you f***ing psycho make her some pancakes and leave her alone,’ wrote one.

‘I would switch OBs if yours has convinced you it’s essential your wife works out when pregnant even if she doesn’t feel like it. No good OB thinks pushing yourself to work out if your body wants a rest is a good idea. Also your wife should look into switching husbands,’ said another.

Others were disgusted that Travis felted entitled to ‘lecture’ her about anything, particularly when it comes to her own body.

‘I’ve been married for over 20 years and couldn’t imagine my partner lecturing / resenting / prodding me to do anything I didn’t want to do. Especially if I was seven months pregnant. I feel sorry for your wife,’ wrote one.

‘What… and I cannot express this strongly enough… the actual f*** is wrong with you?’ one man asked. ‘You actually fucking considered lecturing your wife WHO IS SEVEN MONTHS PREGNANT?’

‘She should divorce you,’ said another.

When some questioned why he thought such behavior was OK, he answered with a question of his own.

‘You’ve never heard of a person complain about their partner’s physical condition? Serious question,’ Travis replied, seemingly implying that women should remain in perfect shape even as they are growing human beings inside of them.

Travis continued to defend himself.

‘Lol, I’m not understanding some of the confused responses. I know for a fact tons of married people know exactly what I’m talking about,’ he wrote dismissively.

‘I didn’t think I would need to explain this, but resentment in marriages/relationships is extraordinarily common, whether wrong or right. People resent their spouses making more than them. I’ve heard of wives being resentful of their partners being ill or seriously injured.

‘Men cheat on their partners daily for all sorts of reasons. As do women. The point was that rather than harbor some negative emotion or be passive aggressive, I decided to support my wife in this instance by doing the work with her,’ he went on.

His self-defense failed to address criticism that he is trying to control his wife, though.

He also didn’t respond to critiques that it’s not a bad thing for his wife to rest and skip a workout sometimes.

‘For the record, my wife and I love each other dearly,’ he added. ‘We’ve known each other for two decades and can be totally authentic with each other. If you know us in real life, you know how blessed we are. We are accountability partners, which allows us to thrive.

‘She’s a whole grown woman who is a wife, a mother, and a physician. Not only does she have agency, she’s a literal expert on the human body. Anything that happens in our home is done by spoken or unspoken agreement,’ he added.

The bride’s brother even chimed in — and while he gave his brother-in-law the benefit of the doubt, he also seemed to acknowledge that there was something wrong with what Travis wrote.

‘Given the privilege of knowing you and knowing that my sister wanted you to provide the accountability in this way, I got the intent but a few others def. assumed the worst,’ he said.