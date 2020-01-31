Man charged with DWI over fatal crash taunted police during arrest

A suspected drunk driver who was arrested over a fatal crash that killed a man bragged to police as he was being detained that he would be out of jail in a day due to new bail reform laws.

Jordan Randolph, 40, was in fact released on bail the day after he was charged with a felony DWI over the January 12 crash in Long Island, New York that killed 27-year-old Jonathan Flores-Maldonado.

The details surrounding his arrest were revealed on Thursday as he was arraigned on a 24-count indictment related to the crash, including vehicular manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Randolph has been accused of trying to flee the scene on foot after he crashed his car into Flores-Maldonado’s vehicle.

Prosecutors say that as Randolph was being handcuffed moments after the crash, he bragged to police that he wouldn’t be in prison long because of new changes to bail laws.

‘F**k you, January 1st the laws changed. I’ll be out tomorrow and I will come find you,’ Randolph is alleged to have told the officers.

At the time of the crash, Randolph had 12 previous criminal convictions including three DWIs since 2011.

He was also arrested but later released on New Year’s Day for not having a court-ordered breathalyzer in his vehicle.

Despite his prior convictions, the judge was forced to release Randolph due to new controversial bail reform laws that eliminate pre-trial detention and money bail for the majority of misdemeanor and non-violent felony cases.

Randolph pleaded not guilty on Thursday to seven counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of driving while intoxicated, one count each of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault, fleeing from police and circumventing his ignition interlock device.

The family of the man that was killed in crash were in court for Randolph’s arraignment where he was held without bail ahead of his next court date in February.

Flores-Maldonado’s mother, Lillian Flores, blames the new bail reform law for her son’s death.

She believes Randolph should not have been released following his New Year’s Day arrest given his prior record. The family were also devastated when Randolph was allowed to walk free after the fatal crash.

‘My son became a body count,’ she said outside court.

‘I’m here to advocate for my son and for any other victims that are subject to the injustices of these new laws.

‘My name is Lillian Flores. My son is Jonathan Flores-Maldonado, and he was the one that was mowed down on the damned highway.’

Flores-Maldonado had only graduated from Buffalo State College with biology degree in May 2019 before he was killed.

She is now urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to repeal the bail reform law.

Those who support the bail law argue that it will prevent poor people from languishing in jail for low-level crimes while their cases work through the system.

They say it will also create a fairer system and stop prosecutors from using incarceration to pressure a defendant into a plea agreement.

Being free also allows a person to better prepare for their case, advocates have argued.

It comes as Romell Nellis – a suspected two-time bank robber who has been dubbed a ‘menace to society’ – was freed on bail on Thursday under the same reform laws.

Nellis, 40, was arrested on January 8 for allegedly robbing two banks on separate days in December.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told Fox&Friends that ‘everybody is frustrated’ over the bail reform laws.

‘You can’t make sense of it, it doesn’t make sense,’ Ryder said.

‘Bail reform was meant to be fair for all, not to take away discretion from judges looking at criminal history.

‘This guy, Romell Nellis, should have stayed in jail, he should not be out.’