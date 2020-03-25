Man City boss Pep Guardiola delivers Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte injury update

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided fans with an injury update on Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, with the manager hopeful that the duo will return before the Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has left fans feeling hopeful of a return to the team for Kevin de Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte before the Last 16 clash against Real Madrid, in the Champions League. City take on Arsenal on Wednesday night, and Guardiola admitted he isn’t sure whether they’d feature against the Gunners.

Guardiola decided to rest De Bruyne against Manchester United last weekend, after he picked up an injury in the Carabao Cup final. With City’s league campaign all but over, Guardiola has been reluctant to play his top players in the Premier League if they aren’t 100 per cent fit. He could continue that trend on Wednesday night, when City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola confirmed that both De Bruyne and Laporte have been training, but the match against Arsenal may come too soon for the duo.

“Let me think. Laporte, Kevin have been training in the last two days,” said Guardiola. “I don’t know if they will be able to play tomorrow. “We’ll have another session tomorrow and the rest will be okay.” Laporte has missed most of this season through injury, although he returned to the team in February. The Frenchman made just three appearances in the league for City, before he was dealt another injury setback.

Laporte hobbled off the pitch against Real Madrid last month, leaving fans to fear that his season may be over. But, City confirmed that the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared. Guardiola said that he’d miss up to three weeks of action, with the reverse tie against Real Madrid a realistic target for a return. Meanwhile, Leroy Sane could also be returning to the team season, with Guardiola confirming that he’s no longer injured.

Sane is working on his overall fitness after spending eight months on the sidelines. He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Community Shield against Liverpool, back in August. “He’s getting better every week,” said the City boss, ahead of the Arsenal clash. “He’s training. He’s not injured. We are going to decide, but he was ready weeks ago.