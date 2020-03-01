Man denies obstructing prosecution relating to death of Keane Mulready-Woods, 17

A man has denied obstructing the prosecution in relation to the death of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

Gerard McKenna, 50, from Drogheda, Ireland, told the court ‘no, thanks, no’ after he was charged with impending the apprehension or prosecution of another person over the murder this morning.

Teenager Mr Mulready-Woods was abducted and dismembered in January. His severed head, feet and hands were found in a burning Volvo in Drumcondra, Dublin, and his limbs were found in a sports bag in Coolock. His torso is yet to be recovered.

Mr McKenna wore a black top, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black flip-flops as he headed to the court in Drogheda, 30 miles north of Dublin, this morning, reports The Sun.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on March 5.

It comes after a second man aged in his 30s, who was arrested on February 20, was released without charge this week.

Mr Mulready-Woods was abducted from the streets of Drogheda and taken to a pebbledash home in January, where he was tortured and murdered.

A funeral was held for Mr Mulready-Woods at the Church of the Holy Family in Ballsgrove at 11am last week.

Father Gaffney pleaded with the dead teenager’s friends during the funeral to learn from his ‘naive’ mistakes before getting involved with dangerous criminals.

‘Keane had his troubles and was young and naive enough to fall in with the wrong people,’ he said, ‘not knowing or anticipating the dire consequences’.

‘I hope his death will be a warning to other young teenagers who are been groomed by the ruthless criminals, that the promise of money and gifts will inevitably end in tragedy.’

Mr Mulready-Woods’s family member Courtney paid tribute to him last month, saying: ‘You are so special in my life that I know no other person will be able to take your place my brother.’

Kelly Mulready said: ‘Fly high cuz. You were one of a kind! The best scrambler rider in Drogheda! Love you so much.’

Mr Mulready-Woods had previously been convicted for petrol bombing a house to intimidate a family into paying a debt.

He was reportedly last heard from at 6pm on Saturday January 12 when he called his mother to say he would be home late, despite a court ordered curfew.

He also asked her to leave money on the mantelpiece for him, so that he could pay for his taxi.

Deputy commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, said last month: ‘An Garda Siochana is determined to bring those behind this shocking crime to justice.

‘In recent years An Garda Siochana has made significant progress in tackling organised crime through arrests leading to convictions and major seizures of guns, drugs and cash.’