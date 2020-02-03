Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin near Walmart and is found after legs spotted poking out

Tennessee police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man who was found dead on Sunday inside a donation bin near a Walmart in a town about 50 miles northeast of Nashville.

Clarksville police responded to a report of a man who appeared trapped in a clothing and shoe donation bin near the Walmart supercenter on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

When first responders arrived, they saw the lower extremities of a man protruding from the donation bin, the police told KTLO-TV.

The man’s body was extricated from the bin and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Foul play is not suspected. The victim’s identity has not been released.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Clarksville Police Department for comment on the case.