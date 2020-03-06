Man dies after recently returning from cruise with two passengers suspected of having coronavirus

A 72-year-old man who was recently on a cruise ship with two passengers suspected of having coronavirus has died.

Police received a call about a man thought to be suffering from cardiac on Thursday in Sunnyvale, California.

An officer performed CPR on the unnamed man, who was unconscious and not breathing, but was unable to save his life.

Officials later learned that the victim had recently been on a cruise with two passenger suspected of having coronavirus.

Sunnyvale DPS Chief Phan Ngo said five officers who responded to the incident were quarantined for several hours as a precaution but were later released to return home.

Ngo emphasized that there were no immediate indications that the man had coronavirus and he was not showing any symptoms.

The police chief declined to disclose which cruise ship the man had been on, citing the active investigation.

Ngo said the responding officers had not been tested for coronavirus because there was no reason to believe the victim was infected.

He said the officers will not be returning to work immediately as county health officials conduct an investigation.

The Sunnyvale incident came as a Grand Princess cruise ship with 3,500 people on board is being held off the coast of California after a traveler from its previous voyage died from coronavirus and at least three others were infected by the strain.

Officials on Thursday ordered that the 951-foot boat remain anchored near San Francisco until passengers and crew members are tested.

Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing and that no cases of the virus had been confirmed among those still on the ship.

But dozens of passengers have had flu-like symptoms over the past two weeks or so, said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management.

‘Once we have results from the tests,’ she said, authorities ‘will determine the best location for the ship to berth.’

A military helicopter lowered test kits onto the ship and authorities said the results would be available on Friday.

The precaution was prompted by the death of a Sacramento-area man who succumbed to the coronavirus after he had been on an earlier sailing of the ship, in February.

Two other passengers from that voyage have been hospitalized with the virus in Northern California, and a Canadian man in his 60s who sailed aboard the ship last month tested positive after returning home to an area outside Toronto, officials said.

The ship currently stalled off the coast was returning to San Francisco after visiting Hawaii.

Some of the passengers remained on board after sailing on its previous voyage, to the Mexican ports of Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

A passenger from the Mexico voyage, Judy Cadiz of Lodi, California, said she and her husband became ill afterward but did not given it much thought until learning a fellow traveler had died of the virus.

Now they cannot get a straight answer about how to get tested, she said.

With Mark Cadiz, 65, running a fever, the couple worries not only about themselves, but about the possibility that – if they contracted the infection – they could have passed it on to others.

‘They’re telling us to stay home, but nobody told me until yesterday to stay home. We were in Sacramento, we were in Martinez, we were in Oakland. We took a train home from the cruise,’ Judy Cadiz said Thursday.

‘I really hope that we’re negative so nobody got infected.’

Meanwhile, the US death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 12 on Thursday, with all but one of the victims in Washington state.

The number of infections surpassed 200, scattered across 18 states.