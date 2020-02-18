Man faces murder trial for ‘stabbing girl to death’ outside Iowa mall in 1979

A murder trial is underway for a 66-year-old man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old girl in Iowa more than 40 years ago.

Michelle Martinko was stabbed to death in her family’s car outside a mall in Cedar Rapids on December 19, 1979.

The case went cold for decades until investigators linked blood from the killer that was found on her dress to Jerry Burns of Manchester using a cutting-edge forensic technique called genetic genealogy.

Burns professed his innocence after his arrest in 2018 but was unable to offer a ‘plausible explanation’ for why his DNA was found at the crime scene. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Burn’s trial began on Wednesday as prosecutors outlined the crime in vivid detail, describing how Martinko was stabbed 11 times and bled to death.

The victim’s lungs and aorta were pierced and she lost about a third of her blood before police found her body the following morning, prosecutor Nick Maybanks said.

Blood found on Martinko’s dress showed that her killer had been cut as well.

Investigators recently submitted the DNA for testing and used genetic genealogical research to identify a pool of suspects, which included Burns.

Burns was arrested in 2018 after DNA found on a straw he discarded at a restaurant was matched to the crime scene DNA.

Defense attorney Leon Spies raised doubts about the accuracy of the investigation in his opening statement, arguing that DNA doesn’t tell the whole story.

He told jurors that evidence will show Burns isn’t guilty of first-degree murder.

Several people who knew the victim took the stand over Wednesday and Thursday and recounted their final interactions with her.

On the night Martinko was killed, she attended a choir banquet at Kennedy high school before going to the mall to pick up a coat her mother had on layaway.

Cedar Rapids resident Tracy Price, who had known Martinko since elementary school, told the court that he and his friends ran into her at the mall at around 7pm.

Price and other witnesses described Martinko as a ‘sweet, friendly, outgoing, upbeat’ girl who didn’t have issues or problems with anyone.

Retired Cedar Rapids police officer James Kinkead, who found Martinko’s body, also took the stand on Thursday.

He had been sent out to search for Martinko’s vehicle on the morning after the murder and found it parked in the mall lot.

Kinkead said he looked through the car’s frosted windows and saw a person who initially thought was intoxicated slumped in the passenger seat.

When he opened the car door he found Martinko covered in stab wounds with blood all over her.

She was fully clothed but her black dress appeared to be pulled up.

The court was shown a disturbing photo of her body during Kinkead’s testimony.

Richard White, a since-retired officer who processed the crime scene, took the stand next. He said he vividly remembers the day Martinko was found because it was his birthday.

He noted that Martinko’s Buick was awkwardly parked, as if the driver had been in a hurry.

Patterns in blood spatter at the scene suggested that the killer had been wearing gloves, he said.

Dr Richard Fiester, a since-retired pathologist who performed the autopsy on Martinko the day her body was recovered, went through photos of the corpse and described the different wounds on her body.

He said she had 29 surface cuts, many of them to her face and neck, along with 11 stab wounds and a severe head injury indicating that she’d be struck in the skull.

Wounds on her hands indicated that she had fought off her attacker.

There were no signs of sexual assault, Fiester said.

A few other law enforcement officials who helped process the scene were also called to the stand to testify about how the evidence was handled.

In his cross-examination, Spies focused most of his questions on chain of custody in an effort to shed doubt on the integrity of the evidence.

Testimony is set to resume Friday morning with additional witnesses for the prosecution.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

It was moved to Scott County District Court in Davenport because of pretrial publicity in Cedar Rapids.