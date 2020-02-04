Man gets the Babe Wine logo TATTOOED on his lip in exchange for a free Super Bowl LIV ticket

A Kansas City Chiefs fan got a popular wine brand’s logo tattooed inside his lip just so he could score a free ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Babe Wine co-founder Josh ‘The Fat Jewish’ Ostrovsky was handing out passes to attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, when he came across a man who seemed to be willing to do almost anything for a chance to watch his team take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The influencer shared videos of the moment on the brand’s Instagram Stories, starting with footage of the man wearing a Chief’s while standing next to him in the bed of a pink Babe truck.

‘I am giving away Super Bowl tickets to this incredible, American maniac who is a diehard Chiefs fan,’ he explains at the start of the clip.

The cameras then follow them to a tattoo parlor where the football lover gets his lip tattooed while The Fat Jewish gives a thumbs up in the background.

The man happily waves his Super Bowl ticket while pulling down his lip to show off his Babe logo tattoo.

Not only did the Chiefs fan watch his team beat the 49ers 31 to 20, but he also scored some air time.

Babe later posted an Instagram Stories video of the man in the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium — and he couldn’t resist flipping his lip to reveal his tattoo.

‘The lip tattoo guy we sent to the #SuperBowl got broadcasted on TV!!’ the brand captioned the clip.

Babe Wine kicked off Super Bowl Weekend by hosting a private party at Wynwood Car Wash that was attended by The Fat Jewish and his pals Emily Ratajkowski and Diplo, who gave a special performance.

The Fat Jewish donned a camouflage jumpsuit and Gucci slides for the wine-filled event, while Emily modeled a black halter top that wrapped around her waist and a matching black mini skirt.

Photos from the even show partygoers wearing pink Babe gear while sipping on the brand’s canned wine.