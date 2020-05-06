Man killed and two others injured after being attacked by water buffalo in Wales

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 19-year-old man was critically injured.
A MAN HAS died and two other people have been injured after being attacked by a water buffalo in Wales, police have confirmed.
Gwent Police received a report of an incident at a commercial property in Gwehelog, Monmouthshire, at around 2.50pm today.
Two men and a woman, all from the Gwehelog area, were attacked by a water buffalo.
A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Wales Ambulance Service.
A 19-year-old man sustained critical injuries during the incident. He was taken to the University Hospital for Wales by air ambulance for treatment.
A 22-year-old woman sustained a serious injury to her leg. Her injuries are not thought to be critical and she was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by ambulance.
The water buffalo has been killed.
