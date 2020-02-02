Man ‘met antiques dealer on a dating app just hours before he strangled him and mutilated his head’

The Oklahoma man charged with killing a Manhattan antiques dealer met his victim on a dating app before using a sharp object to mutilate his head in his Upper East Side apartment, New York prosecutors say.

Alex Scott, 24, who was arraigned in Manhattan court early on Saturday morning after his arrest on Friday, is wanted in his home state of Oklahoma on charges he sexually assaulted a six-year-old boy, according to authorities.

Scott cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet and fled Oklahoma to New York, where he met 64-year-old Kenneth Savinski on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

Manhattan prosecutors allege that after they met, Savinski invited Scott back to his apartment on East 83rd Street near Lexington Avenue.

‘We see the two of them on surveillance video, walking arm in arm,’ Assistant District Attorney Shira Arnow said.

‘The victim thought this would be a romantic liaison.

‘The defendant thought this would be an opportunity to rob and attack.’

Once in the apartment, Scott allegedly stabbed Savinski in the face and neck, severing his carotid artery – a major blood vessel that supplies blood to the brain, neck, and face.

Scott is then alleged to have strangled Savinski to death.

After the gruesome killing, Scott made off with Savinski’s watch, credit cards, and cash, prosecutors said.

‘Two hours after we see him go into the victim’s apartment, he leaves,’ Arnow said in court.

‘On surveillance video … we see him wearing the victim’s jacket, counting cash.

‘Over the next day, he used the victim’s credit cards to buy himself food, to buy new clothing and cab rides.’

According to Arnow, Scott turned himself over to police on Friday morning when he ‘walked into the Midtown North Precinct with Savinski’s credit cards and ID on him and says he doesn’t remember the past few days, but he thinks he may have killed someone.’

Arnow said that Scott perpetrated a ‘vicious, ferocious, crime scene attack’ in Savinski’s apartment.

Scott’s court-appointed lawyer alleged that her client did not receive adequate medical care when he turned himself in at the precinct.

Scott was said to be ‘violently ill’ after being taken into custody.

He was ordered held without bail.

Scott faces charges of murder, five counts of grand larceny and five counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

He was found in possession of five stolen credit cards.

Police were summoned to the scene of Savinski’s home after a friend hadn’t heard from him for a while and went to check up on him.

Cops rushed to the scene and found Savinski with a deep gash in his head and neck wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Initially, police were uncertain whether Savinski had tripped and suffered accidental injuries. But closer examination revealed that the antique dealer’s throat had been slit, and blood splatter indicated he had been attacked.

Scott surrendered at the 19th Precinct on East 67th Street.

He made incriminating statements to investigators after his surrender, a police source told the Post.

Originally from Oklahoma, last fall Scott was under investigation for child molestation in that state.

Investigators said that Scott inappropriately touched a child he knows inside of a home in Tulsa.

Police in Tulsa say that before they could interview Scott about the allegations, he quit his job, left his apartment and rented a car that he never returned.

In October, cops on Long Island made contact with Scott, who told them he had driven there in order to kill himself.

Scott was taken to a psychiatric hospital for observation and later transported back to Tulsa to be charged there with two counts of lewd molestation.

Social media posts indicate that Scott previously worked for a property management firm in Tulsa.

In 2017, he was pictured at a fashion show event to raise funds for the Children’s Abuse Network of Tulsa. His employer at the time said the event raised $30,000.