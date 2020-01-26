Man named Walter White who was caught ‘shooting up’ meth on his own toilet

A Florida man named Walter White was arrested after deputies found him ‘shooting up’ methamphetamine while sitting on his toilet.

While Breaking Bad’s Walter White managed to dodge the law while cooking and selling meth as a drugs kingpin, Florida’s Walter White, 29, wasn’t quite as slick.

He was arrested in November when sheriff’s deputies searched his White Haven home as part of a follow-up investigation of a child welfare case ‘involving narcotics’. They did not believe anyone was home at the time.

His arrest report came to light this week after he was arrested on Wednesday for parole violation.

White was charged with possessing meth and drug paraphernalia on December 10 for the original offence.

In November, deputies found White in the home’s bathroom in the middle of ‘shooting up’ meth.

‘Upon entry into the restroom I observed Walter White sitting on the toilet holding a loaded syringe in one had that he threw on the floor and an orange syringe cap in his right hand,’ the arrest warrant reads.

White was then detained in handcuffs in the home’s living room while deputies continued to search the premises.

They found a container holding a bag of meth, a digital scale, syringes and ‘glass bulbous pipes’ on the living room couch.

White later admitted to owning the items and using meth.

He was put on probation for 18 months, as well as being ordered to pay fines and court costs.

Special conditions of White’s probation include an alcohol ban, random urinalysis testing and a 10pm to 6am curfew.

Court records don’t indicate how White violated his probation, but he is being held in the Lake County Jail without a bond ahead of a January 29 court appearance.

White is shown to have at least 11 tattoos and records show he has the name ‘Skylar’ inked onto his left arm.

In Breaking Bad, Walter White’s wife was named ‘Skyler.’

AMC’s Breaking Bad last aired in 2015 and stared main character Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who manufactures crystal meth to secure his family’s finances after he is diagnosed with lung cancer.

The TV show has garnered several awards, like 16 Prime Time Emmy Awards from 58 nominations

In 2019, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released on Netflix to critical acclaim and fanfare.