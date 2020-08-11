Man to face trial over hit-and-run that left mother-of-three dead in south Dublin

A 24-YEAR-OLD man charged in connection with a fatal collision that led to the death of a mother-of-three in south Co Dublin has been sent forward for trial.

Jacqueline McGovern, 54, was one of two women struck by a car as she walked on a footpath on Avondale Road in Killiney on the night of 10 March last, minutes after an alleged shop raid in the locality.

She was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s University Hospital the following morning.

McGovern, a special needs assistant, was from the area and worked at Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls National School in Johnstown.

Darren Rowe, from Dunedin Terrace, Monkstown, Co Dublin, was one of three men arrested in the Garda investigation.

Rowe, who was on disability benefit, was charged on 20 March with robbery of Centra on Barnhill Road in Dalkey and endangerment of life, creating substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, at Avondale Road.

He was subsequently charged with hit and run, dangerous driving, using a dangerously defective vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance, and having no road tax or NCT disc displayed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial on indictment.

He was served with a book of evidence at Cloverhill District Court and Judge John Hughes made an order sending him forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

He will face his next hearing on 23 October.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Bail was refused earlier after Detective Garda Brian Davoren objected citing the seriousness of the case.

He said it was alleged two masked raiders entered the shop and threatened a 79-year-old staff member. Cash was demanded and some €800 was allegedly taken from the till.

It was alleged they left in a car driven by a third male. A couple of minutes later at Avondale Road a car was involved in a collision.