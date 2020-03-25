Man Utd 2-0 Man City AS IT HAPPENED: Red Devils complete Premier League double over City

Manchester United completed their first home and away Premier League double over Manchester City since the Alex Ferguson era with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

MAN UTD 2-0 MAN CITY | MARTIAL [30] MCTOMINAY [96] The win moves United up to fifth and leaves Pep Guardiola’s second-placed City trailing leaders Liverpool by 25 points. United’s opening goal was straight off the training ground with Bruno Fernandes surprising City’s defence with a sharply-taken chipped free-kick over the top to Anthony Martial whose volley sneaked under the arm of the diving Ederson. City had a Sergio Aguero effort ruled out for offside after the break but without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, the champions lacked their trademark midfield dominance. United substitute Scott McTominay made sure of the points in stoppage time after a dreadful throw-out from Ederson straight to the Scotland midfielder who superbly drove the ball into the unguarded net from over 25 yards out. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions. The last time United completed the league double over City was in the 2009/10 season. Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, James, Matic, Fred, Shaw, Fernandes, Martial. Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, B Silva, Foden, Sterling, Aguero. Manchester United took the lead with half an hour gone as Anthony Martial volleyed in from a free-kick. Bruno Fernandes chipped a ball over the wall and Martial ran on before hitting a shot that Ederson allowed to go under his hand as he dived to his right United sealed the victory following another mistake by Ederson in stoppage time. The City keeper attempted to feed Benjamin Mendy with a throw which saw the ball intercepted by Scott McTominay and he curled into the empty net with Ederson well off his line

MAN UTD 2-0 MAN CITY Manchester United have done it! The Red Devils secure a Premier League double over their fiercest rivals for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Manchester City simply didn’t do enough to break down a United, who had a game plan and stuck to it. MAN UTD 2-0 MAN CITY | MCTOMINAY

Still no openings for Manchester City as the decibel level rises even further. It looks like the hosts are going to do it folks. Matic kicks through Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City have the free-kick. While this is going on Daniel James is on the deck upfield looking knackered after his last 40-yard rush. Raheem Sterling unleashes a… well… a ridiculously weak effort towards goal. I think David de Gea was surprised how softly that arrived. Anyway, we have FIVE minutes of added time folks. Squeaky bum time. Odion Ighalo replaces Bruno Fernandes for the final few minutes. An Ighalo goal would bring the damn house down! “Guardiola giving Fernandes some lip. Fernandes puts his finger to his lips,” writes Samuel Luckhurst on Twitter. I suspect Manchester United fans will enjoy hearing that. “Ooooooh,” says Gary Neville as Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both flew in on Gabriel Jesus inside the box. A second later and that would have been a penalty. As it was, City were awarded the corner and for the 11th time today – it was cleared.

Pep Guardiola’s side have had 88% possession over the last five minutes. Daniel James does have a quick break away but delays the pass to Bruno Fernandes and is pinged for offside. No fingernails left around Old Trafford. We have 10 minutes remaining folks. Ten minutes. Raheem Sterling is destined never to score against Manchester United. Riyad Mahrez finds himself in splendid isolation down the right and has Sterling waiting in the middle. The Algeria international pings it across goal where his diving teammate can’t make a decent connection. Gabriel Jesus’ follow up is saved. Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly on for Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial. Benjamin Mendy replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko. Luke Shaw goes down with cramp. The United bench were rushing into a decision to take him off but Harry Maguire told them to stand down. The left-back is up and about a few moments later. That hasn’t stopped Eric Bailly from warming up on the touchline. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, take a bow. The defender dispossesses Riyad Mahrez and spots the run of Daniel James. He isolates Nicolas Otamendi who, as usual, dives in and misses the ball allowing the Welshman to fire on target. Ederson saves from an acute angle, but it really should have been squared for Bruno Fernandes. Final 20 minutes at Old Trafford. Where’s this late drama coming from?

Nemanja Matic cleans out Phil Foden around 25/30 yards from goal. Bit too far for a crack at goal I’d imagine. It’s played short for Zinchenko to sweep over for Mahrez but three red shirts are there to hoof it away. No joy there but you get the feeling Manchester City will level soon… Rapid break from Daniel James down the right channel. He moves towards the byline before clipping a cross over to the arriving Anthony Martial, but it’s a little too high. Otamendi flashes a glancing header high and wide of the target. The visitors are starting to turn the screw a bit now. Knocking at the door as Manchester United drop a bit deeper. Joao Cancelo is booked for a late challenge on Brandon Williams. And that’s the cue for Manchester City to introduce Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus. The pair replace Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva. Just as I slate Phil Foden, who unleashes a terrific drive that David de Gea tips over the crossbar. Nicolas Otamendi is penalised for a foul during the resulting corner. Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling just aren’t on the same wavelength today. The pair break but the ball goes one way and the player goes the other. Pep Guardiola may have to consider Gabriel Jesus or Riyad Mahrez at some point. Phil Foden’s hardly touched it.

Well that was certainly an eventual start to the second half. One goal disallowed for offside and one player slammed against the woodwork. Still got over 40 minutes to go! Crazy. Absolutely crazy. Ederson casually looks to roll his foot over the ball inside his six-yard box but completely misses it. Anthony Martial is alive to the chance and rushes to poke it away but the City stopper slides to recover and Martial goes flying against the post. Looked painful. Drama… what’s happening here?! Raheem Sterling plays Sergio Aguero through but the flag is raised before the Argentine hammers past David de Gea, who had stopped playing. We see an instant replay and it looks to the naked eye like he might be onside. It goes to VAR and the City forward is indeed offside, JUST! MAN UTD 1-0 MAN CITY And we’re back underway folks. Pep Guardiola hasn’t made a change, oddly. Manchester City had just one attempt on United’s goal in the first half – their lowest tally in the first half of a Premier League game since October 2018 against Liverpool.

Twitter round-up Alan: Must be annoying to be kicked on the shin and get booked for it. Infuriating even. Ridiculous certainly. Thomas: Laporte is arguably the most important player in the Manchester City squad at the moment. Without him the City defence looks so shaky. Kris: I’m a big advocate for VAR, but that’s a pretty poor decision, definitely not a dive from Fred and almost certainly a penalty. Shane: Mike Dean has undone Manchester United so many times. That was a penalty! But he books Fred. He will send him off now in the second half. I’ve posted that dive/penalty decision above. See what think.

MAN UTD 1-0 MAN CITY I thought Manchester United might be able to continue their good run of form, but I really didn’t expect such a confident display. They weathered a tough early start but grew in confidence and deserve to be ahead. Surely Pep Guardiola will introduce Riyad Mahrez and co. at half-time. Two minutes of added time, but it doesn’t look like the visitors will restore parity. Manchester United are looking well worth their lead. Blimey… now this is a controversial one. Nicolas Otamendi quite clearly kicks Fred’s shin inside the penalty area and the midfielder goes down. Everyone’s expecting the spot-kick to be awarded but referee Mike Dean pulls out the yellow and cautions Fred for a dive. Bizarre decision that VAR apparently agrees with. Anthony Martial is the first Manchester United player to score both home and away against rivals Manchester City in a single Premier League season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006-07. The hosts have had seven shots today, the visitors have registered just one. The the pendulum has well and truly swung in Manchester United’s favour here. They look so confident going forward and have the measure of Manchester City at the back. Nearly 2-0! A rampant Manchester United attack down the left again before the ball is stood up for Bruno Fernandes, who arrives too soon and his header is saved. Rodri is booked for dissent. Manchester City are still furious with Mike Dean’s awarding of that initial free-kick. They are actually right to be angry, not remotely a free-kick on Bruno.

MAN UTD 1-0 MAN CITY | MARTIAL

Mike Dean doesn’t appreciate dissent. He doesn’t appreciate it one little bit and books Fernandinho for arguing. It’s a free-kick to Manchester United. Greedy. Very, very greedy. Anthony Martial does brilliantly well to beat Fernandinho over in the corner before turning and darting into the penalty area. He’s got Bruno Fernandes arriving unmarked but decides to go for goal himself and Ederson easily collects. Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi never disappoints. He backs off Daniel James for 15 yards before taking a stab just outside his own penalty area. Blatant foul and Bruno Fernandes will eye it up from here… Straight into the wall. Not his finest.

Brandon Williams plays a lovely, arching pass over the Manchester City defence for Anthony Martial to bring down with an outstretched leg. He successfully brings it down but slams the resulting effort straight at Nicolas Otamendi. Manchester City have enjoyed 74% possession in these opening 22 minutes. Manchester United are playing like the away side here. And why wouldn’t they? It’s worked against their rivals before. The only problem with that, of course, is that they’ll need to be clinical on the break. They’ve not been thus far with plenty of wayward forward passes. Well, 16 minutes of the first half have been played and Manchester City are bossing things. The host have just had one chance when Anthony Martial plays in Daniel James, but the angle isn’t great leaving the Welshman to fire straight at Ederson.

Sergio Aguero is looking lively. that’s never good news for opposition. He pokes it through the legs of Harry Maguire before Nemanja Matic arrives to prod it behind for Manchester City’s fourth corner of the afternoon. Once again, it’s cleared. You don’t want to be doing that with Sergio Aguero breathing down your neck! Luke Shaw is a little too clever when trying to play his way out and the Argentine steals the ball off his toes. The striker lays it off for Phil Foden, who finds Raheem Sterling unmarked at the far post. Sterling picks his spot and David de Gea does well to palm it behind. Manchester City win the first corner of the afternoon. I watched Everton’s clash with Manchester United last week and they had absolutely no change out of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. Same again here as the delivery is cleared. Fred in with a great challenge on Bernardo in the middle of the park but having played the ball forward – Anthony Martial is crowded out by those light blue shirts. Still very quiet here. Very quiet indeed. Well this hasn’t been a particularly inspiring start. Neither side can keep hold of the ball for any length of time. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s blushes are spared when he inexplicably sweeps the ball behind his own defence for Anthony Martial to chase. Fortunately for him, Joao Cancelo is there to clear. MAN UTD 0-0 MAN CITY And we’re off in the Manchester derby! Sorry for the lack of build-up, we’re thin on the ground at Express HQ today and I needed to nip out to stockpile toilet roll, canned food and M&M’S.

Twitter round-up Andy: Should be lots of penalties in this game as these 2 teams have received over a quarter of all penalties in the Premier League this season! Rahman: Don’t really get the line-up tbh. Totally worth the formation, think it’s the right choice. But no Bailly? Matic ahead of Scotty? And I get DJ is in for his pace but he’s gone missing in these types of games all season, should’ve been Mason or Odion. Anthony: Can understand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference to play Daniel James, the way to get at Manchester City is through pace in behind, they struggle with that. Is that true, Andy!? Am I having my leg pulled? *Searched on Google* YES! 64 penalties awarded this season and these two have had 17 of them…

Starting XI Manchester City were without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for their derby against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. With the second leg of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid coming up next week, City decided not to risk the Belgian, who landed awkwardly on his shoulder in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday. De Bruyne did not even make the bench but Wembley man of the match Phil Foden was handed a starting place. Ederson returned in goal and Joao Cancelo was preferred to Kyle Walker at right-back. United made seven changes from Thursday’s FA Cup win against Derby. Harry Maguire recovered from an ankle injury to skipper the side at Old Trafford, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James also overcame knocks to start. Manchester United: de Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Matic Fred, Williams, Bruno Fernandes, James, Martial. Subs: Bailly Mata, Romero, Ighalo, Greenwood, Tuanzebe, McTominay. Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Aguero Sterling. Subs: Bravo, Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Silva, Mendy Mahrez, Garcia. Referee: Mike Dean

Afternoon… Hello folks and welcome to our coverage of Manchester United vs Manchester City at Old Trafford. Reigning champions Manchester City are the closest side to runaway leaders Liverpool and won their third Carabao Cup in a row last weekend. They return to league action against local rivals Manchester United on Sunday, with recent history firmly in favour of Pep Guardiola’s men. City will make the short hop to the Old Trafford knowing that six of the last seven Manchester derbies have been won by the away side – with United’s last home victory in the fixture coming I’m just finish the updates from Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Everton, but will be here soon to guide you through the all-important derby. Team news on the way…

MAN UTD vs MAN CITY Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is a doubt, having missed the FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking but Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out. Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for Manchester City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) continues to make progress. Defender Aymeric Laporte (hamstring) is still missing but Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games. Last season: Man Utd 0 Man City 2, Man City 3 Man Utd 1 Last five league matches: Man Utd L D W W D; Man City D W L W W Top scorers: Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 19; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 23 Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

