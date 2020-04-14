Man Utd alerted they deal with competition for ‘no brainer’ Harry Kane transfer

Manchester United are just one of the top clubs going after Tottenham star Harry Kane’s signature– however have actually been cautioned by Stan Collymore they encounter competition for the ahead

Manchester United have actually been advised they face competitors for a “no brainer” transfer of Tottenham onward Harry Kane.

The Englishman has just recently been linked with a step to Old Trafford, having actually expressed his disappointment at the lack of prizes in north London.

Kane has actually been Spurs’ star male for 6 seasons, racking up 176 objectives in that time– yet appears ready to change for the popular red shirt.

And also Collymore has provided his take on a transfer for the 26-year-old.

Creating in his Mirror column, the previous Liverpool man stated: “Would Harry Kane be a great suitable for Manchester United?

“Yes, 100 per cent.

“He’s an out-and-out goalscorer who can score two-yard tap-ins or 30-yard thunderbolts.

“He can have fun with his back to goal, bringing others into the video game and creating possibilities for them.

“So it’s a no-brainer for United to try to authorize him.”

Kane has also been related to a move to Real Madrid as they look to load the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

And also Collymore suggested a transfer fight could take place.

“But if they believe they will simply have a clear go for the Tottenham demonstrator after that they are quite mistaken.

“The notion that Spurs will certainly cost around ₤ 200million, yet not to a domestic opponent, is intriguing as well since that recommends chairman Daniel Levy is trying to play up interest from the Continent’s large kids.

“And the only clubs with the authority actually to take on Manchester United or Manchester City in England are Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“We would certainly see the mother of all bidding process battles if that is to be the case.”

Collymore went on to suggest the only way United could come on top.

“And I can truthfully see Kane mosting likely to Real ahead of United similarly we saw Gareth Bale relocate to the Bernabeu seven years ago,” he proceeded.

“The only hope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually has of selling Old Trafford as a primary location for Kane, is if he tells him:’We’re not simply going to bring you in, Harry, we’re going to bring in Jadon Sancho as well to provide you and also possibly a number of other gamers in addition to him’.

“If Sancho really did not happen after that I would not be at all surprised to see Kane taking the No. 9 shirt from Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman after that heading to the Premier League.”

It comes as Solskjaer has actually given his take on signing Kane.