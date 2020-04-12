Man Utd and Chelsea have not shown Coutinho interest – but another Premier League club has

Manchester United and Chelsea are yet to make a move for Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United and Chelsea are yet to express an official interest in Philippe Coutinho – but Leicester City have. That is according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, who says Coutinho’s representatives are trying to engineer a return to the Premier League for their client.

Coutinho is heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona after spending this season on loan at Bayern Munich. The Brazilian failed to settle at the Nou Camp following his £142million arrival from Liverpool in January 2018. Both United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Coutinho, as have former club Liverpool. But Balague says Leicester are so far the only team to make their interest known to Barca and Coutinho.

“The thing is, only Leicester have shown interest in Coutinho. Only Leicester,” he said on his YouTube channel. “But I know that Coutinho’s representatives are looking into the Premier League with the possibility of getting him.” Meanwhile, former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley does not think his old club should pursue a deal for Coutinho. “He’s clearly not a direct replacement because [Willian and Pedro] are pretty much wide guys, Coutinho being a playmaker,” Burley told ESPN FC. How much Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and rivals set to lose if Premier League season axed [FINANCES]

“You’ve got Mason Mount who was given that role quite a lot this season, a player that Frank Lampard trusts, a young man that was given his head. “I do think that the likelihood is the two senior players probably will go and also Coutinho needs to find a home for the next three or four years but I’m not quite sure he fits into that mould. “[Frank] Lampard likes his playmakers to be hardworking as well, closing people down and playing the pressing game. “He’s not quite in that mould and he’s had a tough time.