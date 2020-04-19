Man Utd and Paul Pogba both want summer transfer claims pundit with Juventus claim

Manchester United are expected to lose Paul Pogba this summer.

Manchester United and Paul Pogba both want to part ways in the upcoming summer transfer window, but a potential move to Juventus is unlikely. That’s the opinion of ESPN pundit Craig Burley. Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the course of this season.

Pogba continues to be tipped to leave United, four years after his return from Juventus. The Frenchman became the world’s most expensive footballer in 2016 as he joined United from the Italian champions, having left Old Trafford for Turin in 2012. Now, according to reports, he could be set for his third move between the two clubs, with Juve said to be keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential summer move. Speculation suggests that Pogba is determined to leave the club this summer, having missed the majority of this campaign through injury.

Real Madrid were named as the most likely suitors for the World Cup winner, but they are expected to go after either Erling Braut Haaland or Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming window instead. And Burley explained on ESPN FC that he believes United are unlikely to be able to find a team willing to buy the 27-year-old in the summer window. He insisted that due to Juventus’ extortionate wage bill, a move for Pogba is extremely unlikely. The Italian champions are said to be in a financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, and have even been tipped to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

And Burley claimed that any chance of United selling Pogba to Juve was “wishful thinking”. The pundit said: “It’s been a troubling season for him, but it doesn’t negate the guy’s talent. It just hasn’t consistently happened for him at Man Utd. “The support act hasn’t been great, but there’s no debate that he could have done more. “Juventus have a huge squad, they’re a financial burden, this is wishful thinking for United.