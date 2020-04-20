Man Utd approach Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over sensational transfer from Arsenal

Manchester United have approached Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have reportedly approached Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang about signing the Gabon international from Arsenal at the end of the campaign. The striker has been in impressive form this season, scoring 20 goals from 32 games across all competitions. But while United want to bring the 30-year-old to Old Trafford, they face a big fight to secure the player’s signature.

Manchester United have a good relationship with Arsenal having done business with the Gunners frequently in recent years. Robin van Persie signed for the Red Devils in 2012 after deciding to turn down Manchester City, who had been aggressively pursuing the player at the time. Two years later United allowed Danny Welbeck to move to the Emirates Stadium, with Louis van Gaal deeming the forward surplus to requirements. And, in 2018, United and Arsenal struck a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan trade clubs. Now, Catalan newspaper Sport say United have approached Aubameyang in the hope of bringing the former Borussia Dortmund star to Old Trafford in this summer’s transfer window. However, they’re not the only club hoping to sign the Arsenal striker this summer. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers may sell up faster because of coronavirus crisis

Inter Milan are also in the picture. The Serie A giants have enjoyed a fruitful campaign under Antonio Conte but are hoping to challenge for the Champions League in the foreseeable future. Inter could lose Lautaro Martinez at the end of the season, with Barcelona hoping to lure the Argentina international to the Nou Camp. And it appears they’re sniffing around Aubameyang with a possible transfer in mind. PSG are also eyeing the Arsenal star, particularly with the futures of several attacking players currently up in the air. DON’T MISS Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could sign four free agents to save millions in transfer window Man Utd may turn to Memphis Depay or Wilfried Zaha because of Jadon Sancho difficulty Man Utd face Anthony Martial leaving Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails mission

They’re sticking with Mauro Icardi for now but whether he returns to Inter after his loan spell, or stays at the Parc des Princes, is something only time will tell. And another club interested in the forward is Real Madrid, who remain on the lookout for more firepower amid the struggles of Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic this season. Meanwhile, president of the Gabonese FA Pierre Alain Mounguengui recently urged Aubameyang to leave Arsenal behind. He told ESPN: “I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned. “So, if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he would definitely find his place there. “On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world.