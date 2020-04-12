Man Utd ‘are ahead of Chelsea’ in Jadon Sancho race but face one transfer problem

Manchester United and Chelsea are two of the clubs interested in signing Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United are leading Chelsea in the race for Jadon Sancho, according to transfer expert Guillem Balague. However, Balague reckons United will face an issue with the fee Borussia Dortmund will want for Sancho. The England international has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and assisted 15 in another impressive season in the Bundesliga for Dortmund. Balague believes it is almost a certainty that, if Sancho was to leave Dortmund, he would end up at a Premier League club. But he reckons in the current financial climate, following the suspension of football due to the coronavirus outbreak, the likes of United and Chelsea may not be prepared to pay north of €100million (£88m) for the 20-year-old whenever the next window opens. Balague says a fee of €80m (around £70m) may be as much as they would be prepared to pay, which Dortmund may not accept.

“Borussia Dortmund hasn’t put a price on him but easily they could say €100m-odd, not a problem, and I don’t think anybody would make that kind of sacrifice right now. “So if Borussia Dortmund demands that kind of money and they’re willing to sell, I don’t think they will [be able to] for €100m. “Amongst both of them, I think Manchester United are ahead of Chelsea to get Sancho because it does look like that plan they had to actually reinvigorate their side, get young players, develop them and get them better, seems to be, or was going at, a decent pace.