Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer draws up four-man transfer shortlist

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been narrowing down the club’s summer transfer targets to four main priorities.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the club’s transfer committee to identify the Red Devils’ main summer targets, according to reports. Solskjaer is looking to continue the overhaul of his squad at the end of the season and is expecting the club to back him in the transfer market.

According to the Evening Standard, the four names at the top of United’s wishlist are Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa’s talisman Jack Grealish, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham. And while other clubs face uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic, the Norwegian recently admitted that he believes United are in a financially strong position to complete the deals they want to. “Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it’s very important we’re ready when that happens,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time, you discuss players, discuss plans, we’ve evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we’ve looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.

“Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? “There might be just a situation there where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off. “I’m sure we are capable when we get back to normality, that we can do the business that we want to.”

One of the club’s main transfer targets is Sancho, who is once again having another great season in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old has scored 17 goals and has provided 19 assists in just 35 appearances for the German club this campaign. However, Dortmund are reportedly seeking a price in the region of £120million for the talented winger. As for Grealish, the 24-year-old is expected to leave Villa Park this season even if they manage to maintain their Premier League status. Villa are currently 19th in the table and are two points from safety, with a game in hand on the teams around them.