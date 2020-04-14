Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set transfer price for dream Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is bracing himself to lose Paul Pogba when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to use £87million of his summer transfer budget in order to sign his dream replacement for Paul Pogba. The France international is set to leave Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and Juventus both interested in snapping him up. And it appears the Red Devils are looking to the Italian market ahead of the season’s end.

According to Corriere dello Sport, United want Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to replace Pogba at Old Trafford. The Lazio star has been in impressive form this season, scoring four goals and registering four assists to drive Simeone Inzaghi’s side towards the Serie A title. United have previously been linked with Milinkovic-Savic in 2018 and 2019, both at times where Pogba was also being tipped to leave the club. Solskjaer said on Wednesday that the Red Devils would look to exploit the transfer market this summer, saying: “Football is going to get back to normality at one point, and it’s very important we’re ready when that happens. “Then, the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers may sell up faster because of coronavirus crisis

“There might be just a situation there where you can exploit. “And I know that we at Man United we are one of the biggest, and the biggest, financially well-off.” But the report from Italy suggests Lazio will refuse to budge on their huge price tag for Milinkovic-Savic, who is one of their most-important players. It’s claimed United are very interested in snapping up the Serbia international. But there will be no discount offered with Lazio determined to get maximum money for their midfield general. DON’T MISS Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could sign four free agents to save millions in transfer window Man Utd may turn to Memphis Depay or Wilfried Zaha because of Jadon Sancho difficulty Man Utd face Anthony Martial leaving Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails mission

The 25-year-old is seen by United as the ideal player to play alongside Bruno Fernandes and Fred at Old Trafford going forward. But with the club having other players on their radar, it remains to be seen if Solskjaer sanctions such a huge transfer deal. Jadon Sancho remains their top target with Borussia Dortmund eager to get £120m for the England international, who has been directly involved in 23 goals from 29 Bundesliga games. Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is rumoured to be valued at around £60m. And it will take an offer in the region of £30m for United to stand any chance of snapping up Jude Bellingham, with the Birmingham City teenager also wanted by Borussia Dortmund.