Man Utd boss Solskjaer must make Jadon Sancho promise to seal Harry Kane deal

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore thinks Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only sign Harry Kane if he promises the Tottenham man that Jadon Sancho will join him at Old Trafford.

Spurs are desperate to keep hold of their captain and it is rumoured they will not accept any less than a £200million bid.

Chairman Daniel Levy would prefer the England international to move to Spain rather than strengthening any of their Premier League rivals.

United boss Solskjaer is expected to have a transfer warchest this summer and he plans to spend around £100m on Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho.

And Collymore reckons the Red Devils will have to add to their squad before landing one of the best strikers in the world.

“The only hope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really has of selling Old Trafford as a primary destination for Kane, is if he tells him: ‘We’re not just going to bring you in, Harry, we’re going to bring in Jadon Sancho as well to supply you and maybe a couple of other players on top of him’,” Collymore wrote in his column for the Mirror.