Man Utd, Chelsea and Leicester stars take to Instagram with heartfelt Mother’s Day posts

Manchester United and Chelsea stars Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire all took to social media in honour of their mums on Mother’s Day

Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester stars shared their love for their mums on Instagram in heartfelt Mother’s Day posts.

Today’s occasion is being marked in a different way amid social distancing to slow coronavirus’ spread.

With many families separated, people are taking to social media to share messages of thanks to their mums.

And this includes football stars, with several posting heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

United forward Marcus Rashford shared a snap on the day of his contract extension last July.

The Englishman has an arm over his mum Melanie’s shoulder while smiling for the cameras at Carrington.

“To our rock,” the 22-year-old writes.

“For every hug, every laugh, every bit of encouragement, every bit of belief, every sacrifice, Happy Mothers Day.

“We love you, thank you for everything you do.”

The Red Devils star was joined in an Instagram tribute by captain Harry Maguire, sharing a photo from a family wedding while recognising COVID’s impact.

He wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to all you caring, strong and amazing mums out there.

“Hope you all have a great day under the circumstances.”

Mason Mount has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Chelsea, with six goals and five assists for Frank Lampard.

At 21 years old, the Blues star still shares a close bond with his mum which he shared on Instagram.

And it is an extra special day for the Englishman’s mum who celebrates her birthday today.

Posting a photo on his story, Mount wrote: “Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day Mum!

“Love you so much.”

Some of Chelsea’s former players also got involved in the Instagram tributes, with John Terry sharing a snap of wife Toni with their two children.

The Champions League winner had a simply message, with: “Enjoy these moments.”

Terry was joined on the international stage by Liverpool legend and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who posted a snap with mum Julie Ann.

“Happy Mother’s Day – we love you,” the Reds hero said.

Leicester City star James Maddison also got involved with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a snap with mum and brother

“All that I am or hope to be I owe to my angel mother,” the midfielder wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful, loving and caring Mumsy.

“Couldn’t be any more grateful if I tried. Love you.”