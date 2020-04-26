Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could be about to sign his own Cristiano Ronaldo

When Manchester United chief Ed Woodward took the job at Old Trafford in 2013, he set his sights on Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the years, however, the Portugal international has proven to be elusive. So, in Jadon Sancho, he may have to settle for the next-best thing instead.

When Woodward took over, he thought he had a chance of bringing Ronaldo to the Theatre of Dreams.

Sir Alex Ferguson had put the ground work in, talking to the Portugal international about the prospect of a stunning Old Trafford return despite the fact he’d be retiring at the end of the season.

Unfortunately for United – and Woodward – Ronaldo got wind of David Moyes’ appointment. And that was enough for him to stay at Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old has eluded them throughout the years. Even in 2018, when he became available, it was Juventus who welcomed him with open arms.

But United, while they’re unlikely to ever bring Ronaldo back, could be about to sign the next best thing in Sancho.

There is no player out there set to dominate the summer transfer window more than the Borussia Dortmund star.

