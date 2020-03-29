Man Utd chief Ed Woodward’s top three transfer priorities for summer revealed

Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward has vowed to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer transfer window as the duo target Premier League title glory next season. And reports claim the Red Devils are eyeing a midfielder, striker and right winger as they target a first triumph since 2013, back when Sir Alex Ferguson ruled the roost.

Manchester United had a fruitful transfer window in the summer.

Woodward backed Solskjaer on deals for Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire with the trio since becoming integral parts of the Norwegian’s squad.

And, in January, the United chief again splashed the cash.

Bruno Fernandes came in from Sporting Lisbon, costing the club a sizeable £47million and making an instant impact in the time since.

And United also managed to bring Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford, paying him wages of £100,000-a-week throughout his time at the club.

Now, The Athletic say the Red Devils are eyeing a summer spending spree as they target a shot at the title next season.

And a striker, right-winger and midfielder are all being eyed.

