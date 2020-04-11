Man Utd chiefs forced to scrap plans for Antonio Valencia ‘farewell’ fixture

Manchester United are due to hand former defender and club captain Antonio Valencia a farewell fixture at Old Trafford. The veteran star left the Premier League giants in the summer for LDU Quito

Coronavirus chaos looks to have scuppered Antonio Valencia’s Manchester United farewell.

The experienced attacker was set for a goodbye fixture this summer after a low-key exit from the club 10 months ago.

But the COVID-19 outbreak means that doesn’t look possible any longer.

The 34-year-old former club captain joined Ecuadorian side LDU Quito in 2018.

According to ESPN, Valencia was due to be granted a one-off game at United ahead of the 2020/21 season.

But due to the ongoing situation, United’s pre-season plans aren’t exactly high on the agenda at the moment.

United are still obliged to give Valencia his exhibition fixture – although a date is yet to be pencilled in.

Rafael da Silva named Valencia in his dream Manchester United six-a-side team earlier this week.

The right-back, who now plays for Ligue 1 side Lyon, had a seven-year stay at Old Trafford.

The defender still reflects fondly on him time with the Premier League heavyweights.

And MUTV asked him to pick his dream six-a-side team based on the best players he shared a pitch with.

Dutch goalkeeping legend Edwin Van der Sar made the cut between the sticks.

Ex-England international would be tasked with marshalling the back line.

Ryan Giggs is in a midfield roll and Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Valencia make up a fearsome forward line.

“Ooh, it’s hard. I put Van der Sar in goal – sorry David,” he explained.

“I have to put Van Der Sar. Ferdinand. I put Giggs on the left, he [can] score from the middle. ‘Ronaldo, Rooney and Antonio Valencia.”