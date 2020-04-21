Man Utd could let Paul Pogba go ‘for just £50m’ due to COVID-19 impact

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford as the coronavirus crisis continues to cause chaos. Real Madrid and Juventus had both been linked with the midfielder

Manchester United might be willing to slash Paul Pogba’s asking price to £50m, it’s claimed.

Coronavirus chaos has wreaked havoc with the sporting calendar across the globe.

Premier League and EFL action is suspended until at least early June, which has taken a massive toll on finances at clubs.

Mega-money deals in the summer now look increasingly unlikely as even Europe’s elite sides look to balance the books.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains highly uncertain.

The Frenchman has suffered an injury-ravaged season and is no longer top dog in United’s midfield following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Juventus and Real Madrid had been potential suitors before the COVID-19 outbreak.

But according to the Daily Mail, their interest is now waning as the two heavyweights cut their cloth accordingly.

It’s suggested United might now accept just £50m for a player who cost them nearly double that four years ago.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, did little to play down transfer speculation last month.

“My relationship with Real Madrid is very good,” he said.

“I often speak to Jose Angel, it’s interesting, as well as a pleasure, to talk to him about football and the events related to FIFA.

“One day I hope to bring a great champion to Real. At the moment, I have [PSG keeper Alphonse] Areola, but it’s on loan.

“This summer I would like to bring a big player to Madrid on a permanent deal.

“It would be a pride for me and for all my players, because Real are a great side.”