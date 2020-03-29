Man Utd could take RB Salzburg up on their offer after Erling Haaland transfer saga

Red Bull Salzburg are not afraid to let their talent head elsewhere – and Manchester United could still have a chance to find the next gem despite missing out on Erling Haaland in the January transfer window

FC Red Bull Salzburg have one of Europe’s most famed talent production lines at present.

The meteoric rise and subsequent sale of Erling Braut Haaland has alerted the rest of the footballing world to the practices and processes the Austrian club employ.

In 2019 alone, Red Bull Salzburg sold five under-23 players to Bundesliga clubs for a combined €78 million. The stream of talent flowing through the club from lesser leagues and onto Europe’s elite is outstanding.

Even with the departure of Haaland and Takumi Minamino – now of Liverpool – there are still players capable of becoming future Premier League stars.

During Manchester United’s ultimately unsuccessful chase of Haaland, sporting director Christoph Freund told The Independent that “it’s important to allow players to make the step after Salzburg”.

Given their willingness to sell players on to pastures new once they have developed, there is a chance for United and other top clubs to take the Freund up on his offer to land Haaland’s previous team-mates.

Here’s a look at four of the top prospects on the Red Bull Salzburg production line who could head to Old Trafford or elsewhere if clubs take note of Freund’s message.

A Zambian international and an excellent centre-forward, Daka somewhat played second fiddle to the Norwegian Haaland in the first half of 2019-20. Nevertheless, he has still maintained an amazing scoring record.

With 17 goals and four assists in 21 Austrian Bundesliga games this season, he boasts a strike-rate that any striker in any league would look to emulate.

Stylistically, he is quick off the mark, with good, natural finishing instinct around the penalty area. Not only that, but he is an exceptionally hard-worker.

The only catch is that Daka has recently signed a contract extension keeping him in Salzburg until 2024, so it may take a sizeable fee to prise him away in the near future.

Hungarian international and teenage prodigy Dominik Szoboszlai is an unconventionally tall and robust flair player.

A mean free-kick taker and possessing devilish technique already at the age of 19, Szoboszlai is capable of finding teammates from the tightest of angles.

For a player of his stature, he moves elegantly with the ball, with great strides and flow to his purposeful dribbling.

Capable of playing wide or as an auxiliary central midfielder comprised of two more defensive-minded players, Szoboszlai’s versatility is another string to his bow.

The youngest member of the current FC Red Bull Salzburg squad is 2002-born Karim Adeyemi. Formerly of FC Bayern München and acquired by Salzburg as a 16-year-old, Adeyemi has proven his worth in Salzburg’s feeder side FC Liefering.

In moving up to the first team squad in January, the teenage striker signed a new contract and committed himself to the club until 2024.

His close control, great ability with both feet and decisive striking means it will not be long before he is a regular first-team player at Red Bull Salzburg.

Beyond that, it remains to be seen whether he can follow in the footsteps of Haaland and hit the ground running at a bigger European club. It seems almost inevitable given his talent that he will make the step.

Mwepu is another Zambian at Red Bull Salzburg, recruited by the club at the same time as his countryman Patson Daka.

Unlike Daka, Mwepu is a holding midfielder and one of the more disciplined players in this ultra-attacking Salzburg side.

He is a reserved, calculated midfielder with good vision and an eye for shutting down a developing move.

His decision-making is certainly one of his best assets and as a defensive midfielder could quite comfortably fit into a team playing at a much higher domestic level.